Sunny & warm holiday weekend

It's been a beautiful day with an abundance of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-70s. Skies will remain clear tonight with comfortably cool temperatures through the evening.

Heads up if you're traveling to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday, rain, and snow will continue to impact Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. All the wet weather will stay north this weekend, as a ridge is keeping California warm and dry.

With high pressure in place through the weekend, it will provide warmer-than-normal temperatures for the holiday. The middle of next week will bring some interesting changes for the Southland with more clouds, cooling temperatures, and even the chance for rain.

The forecast of 80° on Christmas Day will be the warmest in recent history. Thankfully the record high of 86°, set in 1985, will remain intact.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!