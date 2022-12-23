Walter Clark Legal Group sponsors rides for the holidays

Walter Clark Legal Group is rewarding drivers who make the right choice during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Through its long-running Safe Ride Home Program, Walter Clark Legal Group will reimburse alcohol-impaired motorists for the cab, Uber, and Lyft rides home that they take between the hours of 10:00PM and 3:00AM on Friday, December 23; Saturday, December 24; Sunday, December 25; Saturday, December 31, 2022; and Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The Southern California personal injury law firm has sponsored its Safe Ride Home Program for over a decade in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road during times of the year when the risk of traffic accidents is higher than normal.

To be eligible for reimbursement, participants must register for a Reimbursement Coupon on Walter Clark Legal Group’s Eventbrite page.

After the event, registered participants will receive an e-mail with instructions on how to submit their receipt for reimbursement.

Reimbursement coupons are valid for a single one-way ride home from a bar, restaurant, or party to a safe destination (hotel or residence) for a maximum fare of $50.

Only rides taken within the following areas of Southern California are eligible: the Coachella Valley cities of Palm Springs, Palm Desert, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio, and Coachella; Victorville; El Centro; Banning; Yucca Valley; and Morongo Valley.

Participants must be 21 years or older and have a valid driver's license.

Reimbursement will only be provided for cab, Uber, and Lyft rides taken between the hours and dates indicated above.