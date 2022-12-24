‘CHiPs for Kids’ toy drive delivers 7,000 new toys for Eastern Coachella Valley families

Indio's CHP Office held its fifteenth annual 'CHiPs for Kids' toy drive.

They teamed up with ACME Moving and Storage, along with Boy Scout Troops 451 and 1701 to pass out thousands of toys to kids throughout the Eastern Coachella Valley.

About 7,000 toys were handed out to families in need early Saturday morning.

Officer David Torres with the California Highway Patrol Office in Indio says, "We're really grateful for all the support we've had in this community and all the partners we've had throughout this entire thing. This is a big thing to do. And I know everyone here has been so grateful saying thank you so personally, they say thank you to you through us.”

Saturday's toy drive wouldn't be possible with the ACME Moving and Storage truck donations.

The thousands of toys couldn't have made it into the hands of kids around the valley without the help of volunteers with Boy Scouts of America.

Some of the volunteers have been participating for almost a decade and have seen 'CHiPs for Kids' grow year after year.

Jabob Lua, an Eagle Scout with Troop 1701 says, "There's more people every year there's more cars, the caravan of police cars and the toys and volunteers. It just keeps growing and growing."

Officer David Torres says its the donations of people throughout the valley that make it all possible.

"We're gonna give all these toys away today and then we still have some toys at the office that we're going to have our officers give out throughout the week," says Officer Torres.