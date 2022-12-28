Speeding driver recovering as investigators identify three people killed in Palm Desert crash

Update 12/29/22

The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza.

The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed when it collided with a 2015 Nissan Sentra that was attempting to make a left turn.

The driver of the Honda, a 24-year-old from Palm Desert, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Toxicology results are pending so it is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in this collision at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Original Report 12/28/22

Three people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash in Palm Desert Wednesday night.

The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of Fred Waring Dr and Adonis Dr, near Monterey Avenue

Cal Fire officials said three people were trapped when first responders arrived.

A driver and two passengers in one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, the RIverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

The driver of the other vehicle was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

There was no word on what may have caused the crash.

Westbound traffic on Fred Waring is being diverted into College of the Desert at the McCallum Theatre. Westbound Monterey at Fred Warring is closed.

Noth and south Monterey remain open.

