4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta

A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning.

The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m.

The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego area communities to the west.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries from the quake.

