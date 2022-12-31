Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:11 AM
Published 5:37 AM

4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta

KESQ

A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning. 

The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m.

The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego area communities to the west.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries from the quake.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for any updates. 

Article Topic Follows: News
News
top stories

Joseph Beaird

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content