Firebirds stay hot, start 2023 with home victory and extend win streak to six games

The Firebirds continue to play well, even in the new year.

CV earned a 4-2 win at home on Wednesday night over the Colorado Eagles, extending their win streak to six games.

Birds are on fire! 6th straight win and first of the new year for CVF. That's now 45 points on the season (21-6-3). https://t.co/ivHIr4aMCn — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) January 5, 2023

The Firebirds have won 9 of their last 10 games and are now 21-6-3 on the year. Their 45 points is currently most in the Pacific Division.

Next up is another home game, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 against San Jose. Puck drop is 6pm local time at Acrisure Arena.