today at 11:25 PM
Published 11:12 PM

Firebirds stay hot, start 2023 with home victory and extend win streak to six games

Firebirds/KESQ

The Firebirds continue to play well, even in the new year.

CV earned a 4-2 win at home on Wednesday night over the Colorado Eagles, extending their win streak to six games.

The Firebirds have won 9 of their last 10 games and are now 21-6-3 on the year. Their 45 points is currently most in the Pacific Division.

Next up is another home game, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7 against San Jose. Puck drop is 6pm local time at Acrisure Arena.

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

