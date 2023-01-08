Skip to Content
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images
Adam Rich

By Dan Heching, CNN

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama “Eight Is Enough,” has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
He was 54.
Rich died Saturday at his home in LA, according to a report by TMZ, citing his family. They did not share a cause of death.

While Rich is best known role on “Eight Is Enough,” he also appeared on several TV shows and assorted TV movies throughout the late ’70s and ’80s, before stepping away from the spotlight.

Some of those credits include “Fantasy Island,” “CHiPs,” “Small Wonder,” and a voice role on the animated series “Dungeons & Dragons.”

This story is developing…

