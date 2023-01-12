College Of The Desert to offer three new hospitality management classes

College of the Desert will offer three new hospitality management classes to expand students' career opportunities in the Coachella Valley's number one industry, officials said today.

Registration for the courses will be available until they begin on Jan. 30, according to the college's hospitality management instructor and faculty advisor Yolanda Bender. The new courses are hotel and restaurant accounting, hotel front office and housekeeping management operations, and hospitality sales and marketing.

"There is a misconception that hospitality jobs are low-paying, but the reality is that with the proper training and determination, students can expect to enter a career that offers life-changing opportunities,'' said Bender in a statement.

The college's hospitality management program began in 2020 with two courses and has since grown to offer seven targeted courses, according to college spokesperson Tara Bravo.

Bravo said that the college also offers associate degrees in hospitality management that students can use for employment or to transfer to four-year university.

"The Coachella Valley hospitality industry supported more than 53,000 jobs in 2019 and generated $7.5 billion,'' said Bravo referencing a study commissioned by regional tourism marketing agency Visit Greater Palm Springs.

More information about the college's program can be found at collegeofthedesert.edu.