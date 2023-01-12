Skip to Content
Report: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley
Good Morning America / YouTube
Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley, was hospitalized today after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas/Agoura Hills area, according an online report.  

TMZ reported that paramedics responding to her home were able to regain a pulse before putting her in an ambulance and taking her to a hospital.   

The Los Angeles County Fire Department would not confirm the identification of the patient, but told City News Service that crews responded at 10:37 a.m. to a home in the 5000 block of Normandy Drive on a report of a patient, described only as a female in her mid-50s, suffering a cardiac arrest.

The patient was taken to a hospital at 11:17 a.m. in unknown condition, according to the fire department.

Presley is the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. She and her mother attended the Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton. During the ceremony, Austin Butler won the award for best actor in a drama film for his portrayal of the King of Rock 'n Roll in director Baz Lurhmann's film "Elvis."

Presley has three children, including actress Riley Keough.

