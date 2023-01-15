Palm Springs Aerial Tramway opening delayed due to power outage

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has delayed its opening due to a power outage in the local area. There is no word regarding when the Tramway will re-open today.

It is currently unknown if the power outage was weather-related as The First Alert Weather Team continues to track rain, wind and mountain snow through tomorrow.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in place until tomorrow due to these conditions.

