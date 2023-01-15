Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:50 AM

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway opening delayed due to power outage

KESQ

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has delayed its opening due to a power outage in the local area. There is no word regarding when the Tramway will re-open today.

It is currently unknown if the power outage was weather-related as The First Alert Weather Team continues to track rain, wind and mountain snow through tomorrow.

A First Alert Weather Alert remains in place until tomorrow due to these conditions. Click here for additional details.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing news and weather updates.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content