First Alert Weather Alert: rain, wind, and mountain snow through Monday

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued through Monday as we prepare for widespread rain, strong winds, and mountain snow through the long weekend. As of Saturday afternoon, rain has come in heavy pockets for areas west of the Coachella Valley. Locally, light showers have passed through.

Heavier, more widespread rain is expected by Saturday evening. Sunday should remain mostly dry with occasionally spotty showers until the evening. That's when a second round of rain arrives and continues through Monday, increasing overall rainfall accumulations. Here's a sampling of how much we could see between both rounds of rain.

In addition to rain, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the region, including the Coachella Valley. Sustained winds between 20-30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph are possible between now and 2 p.m. Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning has also been issued through 4 a.m. Tuesday. During this time, snow levels will drop as low as 5,000 ft. Fresh snowfall accumulations could be up to two feet at the highest elevations between both rounds of precipitation.

