Froden’s two-goal game leads Firebirds to win in front of home fans

Another game, another win for the Firebirds.

CV wrapped up their six-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.

7,022 were on hand at Acrisure Arena to witness Jesper Froden record his second straight multi-goal game and the Firebirds’ 25th win of the season.

The Firebirds set a franchise record with 41 shots. Joey Daccord made 31 saves to pick up his 15th win of the season.

With the win, the Firebirds are now 25-6-3-1, have points in their last 11 games, and are back on the top of the American Hockey League standings.

To view the game’s box score, click HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds visit the Ontario Reign for the first time this season on Saturday, January 21st. Puck drop is set for 6pm.