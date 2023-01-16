Skip to Content
today at 8:51 PM
Published 8:44 PM

Froden’s two-goal game leads Firebirds to win in front of home fans

Another game, another win for the Firebirds.

CV wrapped up their six-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.

7,022 were on hand at Acrisure Arena to witness Jesper Froden record his second straight multi-goal game and the Firebirds’ 25th win of the season. 

The Firebirds set a franchise record with 41 shots. Joey Daccord made 31 saves to pick up his 15th win of the season.

With the win, the Firebirds are now 25-6-3-1, have points in their last 11 games, and are back on the top of the American Hockey League standings. 

To view the game’s box score, click HERE

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds visit the Ontario Reign for the first time this season on Saturday, January 21st. Puck drop is set for 6pm. 

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

