Palm Springs firefighter recruits sworn in as department aims to tighten response times

Thirteen new recruits joined the Palm Springs Fire Department, filling critical positions as officials hope the added firefighters will reduce the time it takes to respond to emergencies.

Calling themselves "13 strong," the recruits make up the largest class in Palm Springs history to graduate the fire academy training. The group was sworn in at a ceremony last week, bringing the department to full staffing.

Austin Flexman, one of those 13, said earning his badge last week brought a dream he's had since he was four years old into reality.

"We're dedicated and we're hard workers and we work on and off the job," Flexman said. "I just love the thought of being able to help people. People call us on their worst day. And they rely on us to be there and to be 110%. And I just I love the challenge that it presents."

Over the last six weeks, the recruits were rigorously trained on firefighting, search and rescue, medical skills and more.

Fire Capt. Wayne Seacrist guided the group through that training. He said adding personnel helps fire crews better meet government safety standards that will ultimately speed up response times.

"With these new additions to the fire department here, it makes entry into a fire a lot quicker," Seacrist said.

The number of emergency calls for service Palm Springs fire department continues to grow – it was up 19% in 2021 as crews responded to an average of 1.7 calls every hour.

The recruits will kick off a 1-year probationary period as the new firefighters can start making the city safer next week.

"We're going to make sure that we provide the highest level of service we can to the to the citizens and to the visitors of Palm Springs," Flexman said.