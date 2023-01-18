National Alliance of Filipino-Americans to expand medical, dental services with new office

The National Alliance of Filipino-Americans (NAFA) welcomes a new office, it’s only one in the Coachella Valley.

This long-awaited opportunity will enhance the community services given by NAFA in

Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. Services include its Medical Outreach and Dental

Outreach to Filipino-Americans and others in need.

“Our first major administrative project should be the conversion of medical records from

hardcopy to electronic files so we may expand our health services,” says Dr. Kenneth Russ who was

medical director of NAFA’s Medical Outreach for 10 years. “Given the Outreach has been going

for the past 12 years since NAFA’s inception, our files need to be brought to the 21st century

technology.”

Excitement abounds NAFA’S all-volunteer board of directors, who are mostly leaders of

other Filipino organizations and business owners. “Our plans for a Filipino Center by 2020 was

interrupted by the pandemic, but now circumstances have converged at least for our destined

office,” commented NAFA president Isabel Chapman.

The new office of NAFA is located at 36917 Cook Street, Suite 103, Palm Desert. The suite is the clinic for LaserMed Pain Institute, where Dr. Russ is starting as its new medical director.

Tune in at 10pm & 11pm to hear how the new office also opens the door for new opportunities for free medical care.