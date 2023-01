No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

Officials said the single-engine plane had a hard landing in a field.

Cal Fire responded to a plane crash on Highway 74 and Dockery Lane just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here .

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.