Wayne Gretzky visits Firebirds, drops puck in front of sell-out crowd at Acrisure Arena
The "Great One" was in the building on Sunday afternoon.
Hockey hall of famer and sports icon Gretzky dropped the puck in front of a sell-out crowd at Acrisure Arena prior to the Firebirds home game against the Gulls.
🏒 Royalty inside @AcrisureArena for tonight's @Firebirds game 👀— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) January 23, 2023
Gretzky won four Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers (1984-1985, 1987-1988) and has scored the most goals in NHL history (894).
GOAT 🐐 @WayneGretzky pic.twitter.com/KyA2li1i9g— Fuego 🔥 (@FuegoFirebirds) January 22, 2023
Gretzky will also be featured on Monday in the Rancho Mirage Speaker Series.