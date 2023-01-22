Skip to Content
January 22, 2023 7:49 PM
Wayne Gretzky visits Firebirds, drops puck in front of sell-out crowd at Acrisure Arena

The "Great One" was in the building on Sunday afternoon.

Hockey hall of famer and sports icon Gretzky dropped the puck in front of a sell-out crowd at Acrisure Arena prior to the Firebirds home game against the Gulls.

Gretzky won four Stanley Cup championships with the Edmonton Oilers (1984-1985, 1987-1988) and has scored the most goals in NHL history (894).

Gretzky will also be featured on Monday in the Rancho Mirage Speaker Series.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

