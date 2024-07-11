Firebirds release their 2024-25 season schedule

The Coachella Valley Firebirds have announced the full schedule for their 2024-25 season.

The 72-game calendar has 11 different opponents scheduled. The first game will be at Acrisure Arena on Friday, Oct. 11 against the Bakersfield Condors.

Nine divisional opponents are set to compete against the Firebirds, including Abbotsford, Bakersfield, Calgary, Colorado, Henderson, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose, and Tucson. Coachella Valley will go outside of the Pacific Division for a total of eight games, four against the Texas Stars and four versus the Chicago Wolves, the first ever meeting between the two teams.

Fans can also see American Hockey League (AHL) players compete in the Coachella Valley in the 2025 AHL All Star Classic, the team announced. Spotlight 29 will present the event, click here for more details.

For more information on the Coachella Valley Firebirds, visit cvfirebirds.com.