Ohtani set to make Dodgers pitching debut tonight

LOS ANGELES (KESQ) - Shohei Ohtani will make his long-awaited Dodgers pitching debut tonight at Dodger Stadium against the San Diego Padres, marking his first time on the mound since tearing his ulnar collateral ligament on Aug. 23 while playing for the Angels.

Manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's 5-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants that his "guess" was that Ohtani would pitch one inning. His comments came before the official announcement, and he had only gone so far as saying, "there is a high probability he's going to open for us in the coming days."

Roberts described Ohtani as getting "antsy" about wanting to pitch, "which is a good thing for us."

"The live situation, simulated, whatever has sort of run its course, so he's ready to make his debut'' on the mound,'' Roberts said.

Ohtani faced hitters for the first time on May 25.

Roberts said he expected Ohtani to be able to pitch one inning longer each week.

Ohtani underwent a procedure to repair the ligament in September 2023, his second major surgery on his right elbow.

Ohtani underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery on Nov. 5 "to repair a labrum tear that resulted from a left (non-throwing) shoulder dislocation'' during Game 2 of the World Series, according to the team.

Ohtani injured the shoulder sliding while trying to steal second base in the seventh inning of the Oct. 26 game against the Yankees. Despite the injury, he played in all remaining games of the series, but was 1 for-11 for a .091 batting average after the injury.

The 7:10 p.m. game Monday will be televised by SportsNet LA.