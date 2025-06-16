Whitewater man arrested in connection with 2019 La Quinta deadly shooting

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - Homicide investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department have made an arrest in the 2019 shooting death of a man in La Quinta, authorities said.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man from Whitewater, was taken into custody Friday after investigators developed new leads and reopened a cold case, according to sheriff's Sgt. Jarred Bishop.

Law enforcement serve search warrant in neighborhood near Haugen Lehmann in Whitewater

(6/13/25)

Cathedral City resident Anthony Carrillo, 19, was found with gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 53000 block of Avenida Madero Oct. 26, 2019, Bishop said. Carrillo was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The case went cold after years of investigation. In 2023, Riverside County Sheriff's investigators put out a call to the community for information on the case.

Recently, detectives reviewed the case and found evidence and information, the sergeant said.

Investigators identified the suspect in the murder, Bishop said. He was arrested and booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta for suspicion of murder.

He was being held on $3 million bail, according to sheriff's inmate information. The suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, according to court records.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call Master Investigator J. Manjarrez or Master Investigator V. Magana of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.