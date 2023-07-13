Investigators continue to seek info on murder of 19-year-old man in La Quinta nearly four years ago

Riverside County Sheriff's investigators put out a call to the community for information on a 2019 murder in La Quinta.

Anthony Carillo, 19, of Cathedral City was killed in a shooting on Oct. 26, 2019 in the area of Avenida Madero and Calleo Chillon.

Deputies at the scene of the shooting (10/26/19)

Today would've marked Carillo's 23rd birthday.

Family told News Channel 3 that there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Central Homicide Investigator Majarrez at 760-393-3530