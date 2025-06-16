Demolition of Kalura Trattoria patio begins as crews work to complete final phases of Plaza Theatre entrance

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Beginning on Monday, the Plaza Theatre will be one step closer to opening.

According to the City of Palm Springs, the demolition of Kalura Trattoria's patio is set to begin on Monday, June 16th. The demolition is needed to construct a new patio, which will meet fire and building codes and allow construction of a new theatre entrance.

The city says it will remove Kalura Trattoria’s existing patio in the shared courtyard with the Plaza Theatre, to construct a new 60-seat patio that will be built along the public right-of-way on S. Palm Canyon Drive, spanning from Ben & Jerry’s to Kalura. This move would ensure a required 20-foot-wide path from the theatre to the public sidewalk.

Demolition starts Monday and will last about a week, residents and tourists should expect intermittent lane closures on S. Palm Canyon (southbound lane near site).

The entire patio completion is expected by early August. The official reopening the the Plaza Theatre is set for December 1st.