Skip to Content
News

Demolition of Kalura Trattoria patio begins as crews work to complete final phases of Plaza Theatre entrance

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:58 AM
Published 10:54 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- Beginning on Monday, the Plaza Theatre will be one step closer to opening.

According to the City of Palm Springs, the demolition of Kalura Trattoria's patio is set to begin on Monday, June 16th. The demolition is needed to construct a new patio, which will meet fire and building codes and allow construction of a new theatre entrance.

The city says it will remove Kalura Trattoria’s existing patio in the shared courtyard with the Plaza Theatre, to construct a new 60-seat patio that will be built along the public right-of-way on S. Palm Canyon Drive, spanning from Ben & Jerry’s to Kalura. This move would ensure a required 20-foot-wide path from the theatre to the public sidewalk.

Demolition starts Monday and will last about a week, residents and tourists should expect intermittent lane closures on S. Palm Canyon (southbound lane near site).

The entire patio completion is expected by early August. The official reopening the the Plaza Theatre is set for December 1st.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tori King

Tori King joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter and anchor in October 2023. Learn more about Tori here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content