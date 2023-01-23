7 people dead, one hurt in Half Moon Bay shootings; Suspect in custody

Four people were killed and another three critically injured following a shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday afternoon, sources tell ABC7 Bay Area.

Half Moon Bay is a city located about 30 miles south of San Francisco

Chunli Zhao, 67, of Half Moon Bay, was arrested in connection with the shooting. Police said Zhao was located in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office Half Moon Bay Police Substation by a Sheriff’s Deputy.

Zhao was taken into custody without incident and a weapon was located in his vehicle. ABC 7 Bay Area captured video of the arrest.

A suspect is now in custody in the Half Moon Bay shootings. Here's the intense moment it happened - caught on video by our @abc7newsbayarea camera pic.twitter.com/1ZGcLh8Byz — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) January 24, 2023

A source told ABC7 that the suspect worked at one of the farms. All the victims were coworkers. Police said he is believed to have acted alone.

The first location is reported at Mountain Mushroom Farm near Highway 1. ABC7 reports that four people were killed at this farm.

An additional three people were killed at a second location at a rice trucking farm.

“This is a devasting tragedy for this community and the many families touched by this unspeakable act

of violence,” said Sheriff Christina Corpus.

