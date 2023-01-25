Desert Hot Springs High School band students work on murals for classroom

Some Desert Hot Springs High School band students are trying their hand at a different kind of art. Students spent the morning working on four murals on plywood.

Local artist Piper Scott worked with the students to create their masterpieces.

"It's pure, just understanding, it's going to leave a legacy. You know, kids in the future are going to look up at this and be like, wow, this meant something to them. This should mean something to me," said Anthony Rodriguez, the school's band director.

The finished murals will hang in the high school's band room.