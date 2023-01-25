Three arrested after pursuit, standoff near Indio

Update 01/26/23

The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed that three teenagers were arrested.

The incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when Gang Task Force Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on an SUV occupied by four suspects near the 43000 block of Clinton Street in Indio.

The vehicle failed to stop but then ended up crashing into a tree a short distance away. The suspects fled the vehicle, however, two of the suspects were apprehended by Gang Task Force Officers.

Gang Task Force Officers identified a residence in the same area of the 43000 block of Clinton Street directly connected to the suspects. With the assistance of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department SWAT, a search warrant was served at the residence.

During the service of the search warrant, Gang Task Force Officers located a short barrel AR-15 style rifle with multiple 30-round magazines. Also located was a 1911 .45 caliber pistol. Suspected methamphetamine and US currency was located inside the residence as well

A 19-year-old and two 17-year-olds were arrested for a variety of charges including.

Original Report 01/25/23

There was a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in an unincorporated area near Indio Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were searching for outstanding suspects following a traffic stop, according to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Vickers said the incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when deputies from the gang task force were working an investigation in the area of Caravan Way and Rodule Boulevard. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Multiple people inside the vehicle fled on foot, two of the subjects were detained.

Deputies conducted a search for the remaining suspects at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street.

Our crew at the scene confirmed seeing heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape up.

There was no word on whether the suspects were located. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates as we learn more.