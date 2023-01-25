Skip to Content
News
By
January 25, 2023 8:01 PM
Published 6:40 PM

Tiger’s impact, historic Riviera make Genesis Invitational elite despite PGA Tour’s elevated event status

The Genesis Invitational is one of the best stops of the entire PGA Tour season.

Wrapping up the West Coast Swing, the Genesis will play as an elevated event this year with a purse of $20 million dollars.

Money is certainly motivation but this tournament was already a favorite amongst players on the PGA Tour thanks to the golf course and tournament host.

Played at iconic and historic Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, the timeless design is true test of golf that challenges the world's best.

Not to mention, Los Angeles normally offers perfect weather, beautiful views and great course conditioning.

And then there's the Tiger effect.

Tiger Woods, arguably the greatest golfer of all time with 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major championships, is the host of this tournament.

"It would be extremely cool, especially with the atmosphere here at 18 whenever those final groups come in. You know everyone is surrounded on the hill and obviously if you won the event, yeah, that would definitely mean something," said Cameron Champ on potentially winning the tournament in front of Tiger Woods.

But as many know, Tiger has positively impacted lives beyond the game of golf, mainly through his foundation which prides themselves on being "champions for youth."

"Think about Tiger and everything he's done inside the ropes and outside the ropes of course with his foundation. The legacy he's continuing to write in this game is so special and now you see the winners on the PGA TOUR and the fellow competitors and the influence he's had on their career and their journey is really pretty special," said Genesis Invitational tournament director Mike Antolini.

So this is a tournament that has a "major" feel and promises to be one of the best weeks of the season on the PGA Tour.

It's also worth nothing that Charlie Byrd received the Charlie Sifford exemption this year. This is awarded annually since 2009 and represents the advancement of diversity in the game of golf.

Click for TICKETS to this year's Genesis Invitational and experience one of the best tournaments of the season.

Stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of the tournament.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content