California Highway Patrol reported a power pole was knocked over in Thousand Palms after a car crashed into it.

The incident was reported around 6 p.m. on Thousand Palms Canyon Road and Washington Street.

Investigators said there would be a closure at Dillon Road at Thousand Palms Canyon and Washington with an unknown estimated time of reopening.

No word on if there were any injuries. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.