Construction begins on Dune Palms Road Improvement Project in La Quinta

The City of La Quinta started construction on an all-weather 480-footlong bridge on Dune Palms Road over the Coachella Valley StormWater Channel on Monday, Jan. 30. 

 Flooding is a common concern with the current low-level crossing during rain events. City representatives say that the $29.7 million infrastructure project will offer a safe crossing for motorists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles regardless of difficult weather conditions. 

Dunes Palm Road will remain open during the two-phase construction project that is expected to be completed by 2025. 

