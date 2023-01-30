Construction begins on Dune Palms Road Improvement Project in La Quinta

The City of La Quinta started construction on an all-weather 480-footlong bridge on Dune Palms Road over the Coachella Valley StormWater Channel on Monday, Jan. 30.

Flooding is a common concern with the current low-level crossing during rain events. City representatives say that the $29.7 million infrastructure project will offer a safe crossing for motorists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles regardless of difficult weather conditions.

Dunes Palm Road will remain open during the two-phase construction project that is expected to be completed by 2025.

