Local event will honor those lost to COVID-19

People who have lost their loved ones to COVID-19 are invited to partake in a remembrance event at Civic Center Park in Palm Desert on Saturday, Feb. 4. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say that the purpose of this event is to provide a platform, "...for those who would like to express how their loved one, family member, or friend was a person and community giver."

Attendees are encouraged to send pictures of their loved ones that organizers will present. All are welcome to speak about their lost loved ones during the presentation.

You can send your pictures to this email: rememberingcovidvictims23@gmail.com