Palm Springs Black History Month Committee announces local events throughout February

February is Black History Month and the Palm Springs Black History Month Committee has planned numerous fun and educational events throughout the whole month.

Check out the list of events:

Black History Month Kick-Off & Opening Reception, featuring the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Drill Team and Drum Squad. A Free Thursday event. Thursday, Feb. 2, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Drive

36th Annual Black History Awards Gala. Saturday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Hilton Palm Springs, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. Recognizing individuals and organizations in the community who have allied or contributed to the success of African American achievements. Honorees include Debra McDuff-Williams, Pastor Ricky Williams, Jarvis Williams, Frank Elmore, Indio Councilmember Waymond Fermon and Holland Farms. The Palm Springs Human Rights Commission and Mayor Grace Garner will receive the Local Advocacy Award, Timothy Bradley, Jr. will receive the James O. Jessie Lifetime Achievement Award and Desert Highland Gateway Estates will be honored with the Community Organization Award.

Hilton Palm Springs, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way.

Black History Month Performance, “The Other Side.” A Free Thursday event. Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m. Palm Springs Art Museum Annenberg Theatre, 101 N. Museum Drive. The Riverside County NAACP Youth Council and Empower You Entertainment present a drama by local playwright, Nia Sharron Campbell. Seating is first come first serve.

Palm Springs Art Museum Annenberg Theatre, 101 N. Museum Drive.

Black History Month Fundraiser, Sip N’ Paint. Saturday, Feb. 11, 4 p.m. Antigua Kitchen & Bar, 105 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

Black History Month Lecture. “Acts of Revolution and Resilience: An Evening with France-Luce Benson. A Free Thursday event. Feb. 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Drive. The Haitian playwright will discuss the fascinating history and cultural legacies that inspire her work and perform excerpts from her plays.

Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Drive.

Black History Month Men’s Basketball Tournament. Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road.

Palm Springs Black History Caravan. Monday, Feb. 20, 10 a.m. Departure location, James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center Parking lot, 480 Tramview Road.

Palm Springs Black History Mid-Century Motown Concert in Partnership with Modernism Week, featuring the Keisha D Soul Band. Monday, Feb. 20, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Hyatt Palm Springs, 285 N. Palm Canyon Drive.

Black History Musical Performance, Eevaan Tre and The Show. A Free Thursday event . Feb. 23, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Way. Well-known R&B soul artist from Coachella, Calif. who has performed a the Coachella Music and Arts Festival and more recently, the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 N. Museum Way.

Black History “Taste of Soul.” Friday, Feb. 24, 4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Desert Hot Springs High School, 65850 Pearson Boulevard.

36th Annual Black History Parade and Town Fair. The parade will be Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. along Palm Canyon Drive. The grand marshal will be News Channel 3's Miyoshi Price. The Town Fair will go from noon to 6 p.m. in the Downtown Park.

along Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information about events, visit www.PalmSpringsBlackHistory.org