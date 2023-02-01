Skip to Content
Palm Desert holds signing ceremony for 11 student athletes

The Aztec 11!

A grand total of 11 student athletes inked their respective college commitment on Wednesday, signing their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic career at the next level.

Cash A. - Men's Soccer - Westmont College
Jordan B. - Men's Water Polo - University of LaVerne
Nico B. - Men's Water Polo - University of LaVerne
Ben H. - Men's Water Polo - California Baptist University
Lexie K. - Cheer-Stunt - Concordia University
Parker L. - Women's Soccer - Utah Tech University
MaryJane L. - Softball - Farleigh Dickinson University
Tyrese M. - Football - Southern Utah University
Drew S. - Cheer-Stunt - Missouri Baptist University
Delaney T. - Woman's Tennis - Westchester University

The Aztecs had three D1, three D2 and five D3/NAIA commitments.

Congratulations to all student athletes, their coaches and parents.

Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

