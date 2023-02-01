Palm Desert holds signing ceremony for 11 student athletes
The Aztec 11!
A grand total of 11 student athletes inked their respective college commitment on Wednesday, signing their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic career at the next level.
Athletes. 1️⃣1️⃣ @PDHS_Athletics seniors signing their NIL! ✍️— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 1, 2023
3️⃣ - Division 1
3️⃣ - Division 2
5️⃣ - Division 3 / NAIA
Coverage tonight ➡️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/5U86TeVwyG
Cash A. - Men's Soccer - Westmont College
Jordan B. - Men's Water Polo - University of LaVerne
Nico B. - Men's Water Polo - University of LaVerne
Ben H. - Men's Water Polo - California Baptist University
Lexie K. - Cheer-Stunt - Concordia University
Parker L. - Women's Soccer - Utah Tech University
MaryJane L. - Softball - Farleigh Dickinson University
Tyrese M. - Football - Southern Utah University
Drew S. - Cheer-Stunt - Missouri Baptist University
Delaney T. - Woman's Tennis - Westchester University
The Aztecs had three D1, three D2 and five D3/NAIA commitments.
Congratulations to all student athletes, their coaches and parents.