Palm Desert holds signing ceremony for 11 student athletes

The Aztec 11!

A grand total of 11 student athletes inked their respective college commitment on Wednesday, signing their National Letter of Intent to continue their academic and athletic career at the next level.

Athletes. 1️⃣1️⃣ @PDHS_Athletics seniors signing their NIL! ✍️



3️⃣ - Division 1

3️⃣ - Division 2

5️⃣ - Division 3 / NAIA



Coverage tonight ➡️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/5U86TeVwyG — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 1, 2023

Cash A. - Men's Soccer - Westmont College

Jordan B. - Men's Water Polo - University of LaVerne

Nico B. - Men's Water Polo - University of LaVerne

Ben H. - Men's Water Polo - California Baptist University

Lexie K. - Cheer-Stunt - Concordia University

Parker L. - Women's Soccer - Utah Tech University

MaryJane L. - Softball - Farleigh Dickinson University

Tyrese M. - Football - Southern Utah University

Drew S. - Cheer-Stunt - Missouri Baptist University

Delaney T. - Woman's Tennis - Westchester University

The Aztecs had three D1, three D2 and five D3/NAIA commitments.

Congratulations to all student athletes, their coaches and parents.