Homicide investigation underway in Indio

A spokesperson from Indio Police confirmed a man was shot and killed outside a home on Friday. The incident was reported around 1:00 a.m.

Emergency personnel received a 911 call that someone heard gunshots. Officers arrived at the 45-600 block of Smurr Street and located a man that had fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased.

As of 6:30 a.m., officers were waiting for officials with the Coroner's Office to arrive on scene. There was no word on a suspect.

Officers on scene were interviewing witnesses to the crime.

The area around Smurr Street and Requa Avenue was blocked off Friday morning as officials investigated the incident.

