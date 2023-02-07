Skip to Content
February 7, 2023
CIF-SS Playoffs: Palm Desert boys soccer, Xavier Prep girls water polo earn wins

The CIF-SS playoffs are underway for our local winter sports teams.

Tuesday featured boys soccer and girls water polo, specifically Palm Desert boys soccer and Xavier Prep girls water polo who both had home games.

And both won.

The Aztecs rolled 8-0 over Yucaipa, led by senior star Kyle Alas who scored four goals. PD will play Thursday at Colton.

The Saints won as well, earning a hard-fought 7-4 win over Ayala at the PDAC. XP will be on the road against Fountain Valley on Thursday in the 2nd round of Division 4.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the CIF-SS playoffs for our area teams.

