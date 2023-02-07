CIF-SS Playoffs: Palm Desert boys soccer, Xavier Prep girls water polo earn wins

The CIF-SS playoffs are underway for our local winter sports teams.

Tuesday featured boys soccer and girls water polo, specifically Palm Desert boys soccer and Xavier Prep girls water polo who both had home games.

And both won.

The Aztecs rolled 8-0 over Yucaipa, led by senior star Kyle Alas who scored four goals. PD will play Thursday at Colton.

WATCH: Palm Desert soccer star Kyle Alas with a top-class finish, one of the best volleys you'll ever see. By the way, this was his 4th goal of the game. 👀📸🌟@pdhsalumni @pdhsofficial @PDAztecArmy @MrMazet @PDAztecsports @PDHS_Athletics pic.twitter.com/nWcfMRU7GE — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 8, 2023

The Saints won as well, earning a hard-fought 7-4 win over Ayala at the PDAC. XP will be on the road against Fountain Valley on Thursday in the 2nd round of Division 4.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the CIF-SS playoffs for our area teams.