Efforts to clear homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart underway

Business owners affected by growing homeless encampments near the Palm Springs Walmart took matters into their own hands today.

“We were noticed by the property management company here at the shopping center that includes Walmart, Starbucks, and several other locations," said Lt. William Hutchinson with the Palm Springs Police Department.

PSPD has been receiving complaints about more tents popping up in that area, including reports of trespassing and damage to property.

This morning, security personnel hired by the management company that oversees the shopping center located on Crossley Road and Ramon Road, cleared out some of the homeless people.

Although it was not a Palm Springs Police or city operation, officers were present to mitigate the situation.

Homeless individuals complying with the law can stay, until PSPD comes up with a longer-term solution.

The department launched Operation Relentless Sun last week as part of that effort, which will crackdown on homeless criminals.

The department has maintained that collecting information from homeless individuals and extending assistance offered by local nonprofit organizations remains a priority.

