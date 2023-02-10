Skip to Content
CIF-SS Playoffs: Boys basketball featured on Friday night; Xavier girls soccer on to quarters

KESQ

The CIF-SS playoffs for our local teams continued on Friday night, featuring five basketball games in the valley.

Out of our area teams, DCA boys basketball was the only team to win and keep their season alive.

It's also worth mentioning Xavier Prep girls soccer who are advancing to the D6 quarterfinals following their win Friday at Citrus Hill.

Stay with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for coverage of our area teams throughout the CIF-SS playoffs this winter.

Blake Arthur

