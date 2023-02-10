CIF-SS Playoffs: Boys basketball featured on Friday night; Xavier girls soccer on to quarters

The CIF-SS playoffs for our local teams continued on Friday night, featuring five basketball games in the valley.

Out of our area teams, DCA boys basketball was the only team to win and keep their season alive.

It's also worth mentioning Xavier Prep girls soccer who are advancing to the D6 quarterfinals following their win Friday at Citrus Hill.

Xavier Saints Girls Soccer down 0-1 at halftime come back to beat Citrus Hill 3-2 and head to round 3 of the playoffs. @eastonseip7 with 2 goals and Danika Plastino with the game winning goal. @XCPAthletics @DesertSunSports @shad_powers @BlakeArthur24 @BaileyKESQ — Brooke Ruiz (@Brooke_Ruiz1124) February 11, 2023

