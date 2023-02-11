Skip to Content
CIF-SS Playoffs: Girls basketball, boys soccer, girls water polo highlights and scores

KESQ

In rounding out the first week of CIF-SS playoffs we had five girls basketball games spotlight Saturday night.

Both Xavier Prep and Desert Christian were at home and both lost in Round 2. Coachella Valley survived and advances after a huge second half run to beat Santa Ana.

In boys soccer Palm Desert and Coachella Valley won their respective games and will now meet in the QFs.

Xavier Prep girls water polo came up short in a nail biter, 14-13, loss to Valley View.

Stay with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for coverage of our area teams throughout the CIF-SS playoffs this winter.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

