CIF-SS Playoffs: Girls basketball, boys soccer, girls water polo highlights and scores

In rounding out the first week of CIF-SS playoffs we had five girls basketball games spotlight Saturday night.

Both Xavier Prep and Desert Christian were at home and both lost in Round 2. Coachella Valley survived and advances after a huge second half run to beat Santa Ana.

In boys soccer Palm Desert and Coachella Valley won their respective games and will now meet in the QFs.

Week 1⃣ @CIFSS Playoffs - Survivors ⬇️



- Palm Desert boys ⚽️

- Coachella Valley boys ⚽️

- Xavier Prep girls ⚽️

- Coachella Valley girls 🏀

- Desert Christian Academy boys 🏀



All teams advance to the Quarterfinals. 3 more for a 💍! @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 12, 2023

Congratulations to Kyle Alas from Palm Desert high school. Kyle hits a Galozo in overtime to walk off to advance to the quarterfinals. ⁦@BlakeArthur24⁩ ⁦@MyDesert⁩ ⁦@DesertSunSports⁩ ⁦@KESQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/fKKB9i14VS — Desert Futbol Club (@DesertFutClub) February 12, 2023

Xavier Prep girls water polo came up short in a nail biter, 14-13, loss to Valley View.

Stay with Blake Arthur and Bailey Arredondo for coverage of our area teams throughout the CIF-SS playoffs this winter.