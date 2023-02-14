Woman arrested after attempting to scale fence of elementary school in Twentynine Palms

A woman was arrested after authorities said she attempted to scale the fence of Oasis Elementary School in Twentynine Palms Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Morongo Unified School District said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was quickly notified and responded immediately. The school was also placed on lockdown.

Deputies arrested the woman. She remains in custody for criminal trespassing and other charges. District officials confirmed that no weapons were seen or found in her possession.

The lockdown has since been lifted and all staff and students are accounted for and safe.

"MUSD takes all threats made against our school communities seriously. If you see or experience

suspicious behavior, please report anonymously through See Something Say Something at 844-760-

1998," reads the district's announcement.