Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Hosts Annual 5K Run

Barbara Sinatra Children's Center and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation are hosting the annual "Be a Hero" 5K run and a Junior Superheroes Dash that will feature American Ninja Flip Rodriguez on February 18th starting at 8am at the Rancho Mirage Community Park.

The Junior Superheroes Dash will include a wellness fair with fun activities for children.

This event is a fundraiser to support the mission of both the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation of bettering the lives of local children and their families.

