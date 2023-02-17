Veterans Fishing Day Tout Derby returns to the valley

Veterans and non-veterans can enjoy the 2nd Veterans Fishing Day Trout Derby on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Lake Cahuilla Veterans Reginal Park. The event starts at 7 a.m. with prizes awarded at noon.

Admission and fishing is free for Veterans, Military and family in the same vehicle with a valid ID. General admission and fishing for nonveterans of all ages is $15: $10 per person at the gate and $5 cash at the derby booth.

Derby goers can pre-register online. State fishing license is required for all over the age of 16 to fish.

The event will benefit veteran organizations in the valley. The Veterans Cabinet is helping organize the event along with the Desert Recreational District, Riverside County Regional Park, Open-Space District and other organizations.