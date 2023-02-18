Not done yet, Palm Desert boys soccer advances to D5 CIF-SS Championship
The Aztecs continue to make history on the pitch.
Palm Desert beat Norco in penalties, 4-3, to punch their ticket to the CIF-SS Division 5 championship.
BELIEVE - PD wins 4-3 in PKs and will host CIF ⚽️ Final @latsondheimer @BlakeArthur24 @shad_powers @pdhsofficial pic.twitter.com/7c54fNnlG1— Chuck Mazet (@MrMazet) February 19, 2023
This is the farthest any boys soccer team has made it in the post season in school history.
@BaileyKESQ PDHS post game celebration pic.twitter.com/4abUEHwdtF— Carlos Ayala (@kingcarlos52) February 19, 2023
Palm Desert will face Animo Leadership on Feb. 24 or 25th for a ring. You can find the full bracket HERE.