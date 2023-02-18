Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 7:36 PM
Published 7:10 PM

Not done yet, Palm Desert boys soccer advances to D5 CIF-SS Championship

The Aztecs continue to make history on the pitch.

Palm Desert beat Norco in penalties, 4-3, to punch their ticket to the CIF-SS Division 5 championship.

This is the farthest any boys soccer team has made it in the post season in school history.

Palm Desert will face Animo Leadership on Feb. 24 or 25th for a ring. You can find the full bracket HERE.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content