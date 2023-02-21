Two people arrested for allegedly robbing woman, 87, in La Quinta

Two people were arrested on suspicion of stealing jewelry from an 87-year-old woman in La Quinta, authorities said today.

Deputies from the Thermal sheriff's station responded at around 11:40 a.m. Monday to the 79700 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta to a report of the robbery, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

"The victim was sitting in her vehicle waiting for her husband to exit the store when a Romanian female approached her vehicle, opened her door, and removed her ring and necklace," Aldrich said in a statement. "There was a brief struggle during the robbery, and the victim sustained minor injuries.''

The elderly woman declined medical treatment, according to Aldrich. A sheriff's Special Investigations Unit assumed the investigation and subsequently found the suspect vehicle in Murrieta, according to Aldrich. A search warrant was served for the vehicle, where the elderly woman's jewelry allegedly was found.

The suspects, identified only as a 38-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, were arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on suspicion of robbery and elder abuse, Aldrich said.

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to call Investigator Glasper from the Thermal sheriff's station at 760-863-8950 or Valley Crime Stoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).