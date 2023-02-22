Skip to Content
February 22, 2023
Firebirds break out of slump with blowout win over Ontario Reign

The Firebirds broke out of their slump in a big way Wednesday night.

CV snapped their three-game losing streak with a 6-1 win over the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena.

Kole Lind scored twice to help Coachella Valley earn their 32nd victory of the season.

Joey Daccord earned his 20th win of the season (20-6-3) and made 24 saves.

The victory moves Coachella Valley to 32-9-4-2.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds head to San Diego to face the Gulls on Friday, February 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

