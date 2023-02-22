No. 1 amateur Ludvig Aberg earns 3rd straight Prestige win, Pepperdine takes team title

This year's edition of the Prestige turned out to be one of the best tournaments in its 23-year history.

23rd Prestige was a special one! ⛳️🏆



🥇 No. 1 am in world Ludvig Aberg earns 3rd straight tourney title @TexasTechMGolf



🌊 @PeppGolf grabs 1st team title under guidance of head coach & @pdhsalumni @CoachMBeard!



📰 Storylines don't get better than that! @KESQ



📹 @BaileyKESQ pic.twitter.com/ggAWGTP93o — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 23, 2023

Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg earned his 3rd straight tournament title, making history as the only player to do so.

Ranked No. 1 in WAGR, Aberg held off Pepperdine star William Mouw and No. 2 ranked amateur Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford.

FINAL INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD

As far as the team trophy, the No. 15 ranked Pepperdine Waves went wire-to-wire to earn their first tournament title.

Under the guidance of head coach Michael Beard, who is a Palm Desert high school alum, the Waves won by six shots at 8-under par.

FINAL TEAM LEADERBOARD

"The last 27 holes I'd say were the toughest conditions I've seen in college golf."



Wasn't such a "warm" welcome home for @CoachMBeard / @PeppGolf this week. But the Waves got it done and win the team portion (-8).



The former PD Aztec is bringing the Prestige 🏆 back to the Bu! pic.twitter.com/YC9iaam1iV — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 23, 2023

The 23rd Prestige featured 24 collegiate teams over 54 holes at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST in La Quinta.

