No. 1 amateur Ludvig Aberg earns 3rd straight Prestige win, Pepperdine takes team title
This year's edition of the Prestige turned out to be one of the best tournaments in its 23-year history.
23rd Prestige was a special one! ⛳️🏆— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 23, 2023
🥇 No. 1 am in world Ludvig Aberg earns 3rd straight tourney title @TexasTechMGolf
🌊 @PeppGolf grabs 1st team title under guidance of head coach & @pdhsalumni @CoachMBeard!
📰 Storylines don't get better than that! @KESQ
📹 @BaileyKESQ pic.twitter.com/ggAWGTP93o
Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg earned his 3rd straight tournament title, making history as the only player to do so.
Ranked No. 1 in WAGR, Aberg held off Pepperdine star William Mouw and No. 2 ranked amateur Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford.
Back-to-Back-to-Back 🏆 🏆 🏆— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 23, 2023
Individual Champion - Ludvig Aberg of @TexasTechMGolf at The Prestige at @PGAWESTGOLF (-6) ⛳️ @TechAthletics @Sandsman14 @NathanWeant
Ludvig fought through mean wind 💨 and held off the No. 2 & 13 player (WAGR).@PGATOURU @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/1b283qw3Ut
As far as the team trophy, the No. 15 ranked Pepperdine Waves went wire-to-wire to earn their first tournament title.
Under the guidance of head coach Michael Beard, who is a Palm Desert high school alum, the Waves won by six shots at 8-under par.
"The last 27 holes I'd say were the toughest conditions I've seen in college golf."— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) February 23, 2023
Wasn't such a "warm" welcome home for @CoachMBeard / @PeppGolf this week. But the Waves got it done and win the team portion (-8).
The former PD Aztec is bringing the Prestige 🏆 back to the Bu! pic.twitter.com/YC9iaam1iV
The 23rd Prestige featured 24 collegiate teams over 54 holes at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST in La Quinta.
