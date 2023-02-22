Skip to Content
News
By
February 22, 2023 11:12 PM
Published 9:26 PM

No. 1 amateur Ludvig Aberg earns 3rd straight Prestige win, Pepperdine takes team title

This year's edition of the Prestige turned out to be one of the best tournaments in its 23-year history.

Texas Tech's Ludvig Aberg earned his 3rd straight tournament title, making history as the only player to do so.

Ranked No. 1 in WAGR, Aberg held off Pepperdine star William Mouw and No. 2 ranked amateur Michael Thorbjornsen of Stanford.

FINAL INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD

As far as the team trophy, the No. 15 ranked Pepperdine Waves went wire-to-wire to earn their first tournament title.

Under the guidance of head coach Michael Beard, who is a Palm Desert high school alum, the Waves won by six shots at 8-under par.

FINAL TEAM LEADERBOARD

The 23rd Prestige featured 24 collegiate teams over 54 holes at the Greg Norman Course at PGA WEST in La Quinta.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of local sporting events.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content