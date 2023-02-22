Skip to Content
Two people injured after crash in Thermal

@battallion6rvc

Two people, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries, were taken to a trauma center today following a traffic collision in Thermal.

Firefighters responded to the intersection of Tyler Avenue and 66th Avenue at around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a two-vehicle collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials said the victim who sustained serious injuries was taken to the trauma center via air ambulance and a victim who sustained minor injuries was taken by ground ambulance.

It was not immediately known what caused the collision.

