Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic back for 19th year featuring nation’s top softball teams

Big League Dreams in Cathedral City is the place to be this weekend for softball fans.

The Marry Nutter Collegiate Classic is back in the desert, being played Feb. 23-26.

The top three teams in the country, #1 Oklahoma, #2 UCLA, #3 Florida are among the teams in the field. You can find the full list of teams here.

Games are played everyday starting at 9:30 a.m. and the final games at 7:30 p.m.

For all the up-to-date information or game rescheduling due to weather, visit Marry Nutter Classic's website or follow them on social media @NutterClassic.