Mother & daughter found with nearly 700 pounds of meth after traffic stop near Indio

A mother and daughter were arrested after border patrol agents said they found them in possession of nearly 700 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on the I-10 near Indio.

The arrest happened Tuesday at around 6:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were conducting anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 10. Agents stopped two separate vehicle stops near Dillon Road and the I-10.

Authorities said the vehicles, a 2013 sedan and a 2017 sedan, were suspected of smuggling and traveling in conjunction with each other.

A Border Patrol K-9 detection team assisted in both vehicle stops. Authorities said the K-9 alerted to one of the vehicles and during a search of the car’s interior, agents discovered five large duffle bags in the rear seats.

The contents of bags revealed numerous smaller bundles wrapped in cellophane, a common trend seen in narcotic smuggling. The contents of the packages tested positive for 692.3 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $830,874, authorities said.

Agents determined the other vehicle did not have any contraband, however, it did have a connection to the other car and driver.

The drivers of both vehicles, a 46-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter, both United States citizens, were arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency along with the narcotics.

“Monetary proceeds from smuggling activities is illegal, and the Border Patrol takes such crimes seriously as this seizure from our Indio Station clearly outlines,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. “Smugglers learn the hard way in El Centro time and again that we will find, arrest, and pursue prosecution, often with law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney's Office, to the maximum extent possible.”

