Beau Mantanona, Daniel Herrera win State wrestling titles for PD in Bakersfield
Palm Desert wrestling capitalizes on another State Championship outing.
Beau Mantanona (152) and Daniel Herrera (285) win their respective weight divisions and were crowned State Champions. Herrera also won the State title last year.
Back 2 Back for Peanut! 🥜— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 26, 2023
Daniel Herrera is a two-time state champ! The junior heavyweight has never lost a high school wrestling match. What a monster! @PDHS_Athletics @pdhsofficial @pdhsalumni @PalmWrestling @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @mantanona98 @MantanonaBeau @TroyMantanona1 pic.twitter.com/3VyMGciyNq
Mantanona gets his revenge as he lost last year in the championship match on a controversial call.
The embrace with Dad (head coach) and brother @TroyMantanona1 says it all. @MantanonaBeau worked his entire life for this moment. Was robbed of it last year and finally got his redemption this year. Kid is a stud. pic.twitter.com/cU5P5cAYd7— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 26, 2023
Herrera, on the other hand, has never lost a match in his high school career. Remarkable.
The Aztecs took 6th place out of 235 teams.
Here are the rest of the Aztecs who placed in Bakersfield.