today at 1:05 AM
Published 10:38 PM

Beau Mantanona, Daniel Herrera win State wrestling titles for PD in Bakersfield

Palm Desert wrestling capitalizes on another State Championship outing.

Beau Mantanona (152) and Daniel Herrera (285) win their respective weight divisions and were crowned State Champions. Herrera also won the State title last year.

Mantanona gets his revenge as he lost last year in the championship match on a controversial call.

Herrera, on the other hand, has never lost a match in his high school career. Remarkable.

The Aztecs took 6th place out of 235 teams.

Here are the rest of the Aztecs who placed in Bakersfield.

Bailey Arredondo

Bailey Arredondo is a Sports Anchor/Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. He joined the Desert’s News Leader in January 2022 here.

