Beau Mantanona, Daniel Herrera win State wrestling titles for PD in Bakersfield

Palm Desert wrestling capitalizes on another State Championship outing.

Beau Mantanona (152) and Daniel Herrera (285) win their respective weight divisions and were crowned State Champions. Herrera also won the State title last year.

Mantanona gets his revenge as he lost last year in the championship match on a controversial call.

The embrace with Dad (head coach) and brother @TroyMantanona1 says it all. @MantanonaBeau worked his entire life for this moment. Was robbed of it last year and finally got his redemption this year. Kid is a stud. pic.twitter.com/cU5P5cAYd7 — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 26, 2023

Herrera, on the other hand, has never lost a match in his high school career. Remarkable.

The Aztecs took 6th place out of 235 teams.

