Palm Desert boys soccer wins CIF-SS D5 Championship, 3-1, over Animo Leadership

The Aztecs make history.

Palm Desert beat Animo Leadership, 3-1, on Saturday to win its first boys soccer CIF-SS title in school history.

"Speechless," said head coach Brenner Lopez. "Its taken seven years to get to this point and it was not easy. These guys just battled every single day."

Palm Desert head coach Brenner Lopez after the win

Cash Anderholt scored twice and fellow senior Tristan Mulahusejnovic netted another.

"Its unbelievable. I know we had it from the start and believed in my team. We are a family," said Anderholt.

"It means everything to be honest," said goal keeper Diego Esparza. "I can't even express what I'm feeling. Winning CIF for the first time for Palm Desert feels amazing."

"Its long awaited. Every season you come out here from freshman to senior and you are waiting for the best," said Mulahusejnovic. "You want to win trophies, and you want to win league, and you want to win every single game, but what we did right here in unimaginable. Nobody could have imagined this."