Community celebrates diversity at 36th Annual Black History Month Parade in Palm Springs

The rain did not stop this weekend's Black History Month Parade in Palm Springs. However, it was postponed by one day.

Music, dancing, and community, all in celebration of black culture at the 36th Annual Black History Month Parade.

News channel 3's Miyoshi Price served as the grand marshall this year. Many locals like Carolyn and Zachary Scott have made it a tradition to attend. This is their 32nd parade since moving to the desert.

Saturday's wet weather postponed the celebration, but event organizers said they pulled through to ensure nothing rained on their parade.

"You know what, we had some challenges due to mother nature bringing some rain in on us. And we were supposed to have the parade on Saturday. But guess what? We push through. Folks came out to see and support this event, "said the president of the Palm Springs Black History Committee, Jarvis Crawford. "It's good to see all and see an inclusion for all in the parade."

For many, the representation and inclusion displayed in the parade encapsulate the diversity of the Palm Springs community.

"I think that we have a lot of parades that take place in Palm Springs, and we have a lot of diverse communities. And having something to represent everyone is a perfect example of the unity that exists in Palm Springs," said parade goer Eric Johnson.