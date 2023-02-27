Skip to Content
February 27, 2023 10:33 PM
Published 8:16 PM

Aztecs’ athletic program has special weekend winning championships in boys soccer, state wrestling

It was a weekend they'll remember for a long time on Cook Street.

Palm Desert won multiple championships on Saturday, highlighted by the boys soccer team and pair of individual wrestling state titles.

It started with boys soccer.

The Aztecs won the CIF-SS D5 title over Animo Leadership, celebrating their first championship in program history in the early evening.

Then in the late evening, it was the wrestling team's turn.

Senior star Beau Mantanona (152) and junior heavyweight Daniel Herrera (285) took the top spot on the podium in their respective weight division, bringing back hardware from Bakersfield.

Mantanona earned the 152 title after a heartbreaking, controversial defeat last year in the State final.

The No. 1 ranked 152-pounder in the country cemented his status as such with the victory on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Herrera cruised to his second consecutive State championship and remains unbeaten in his varsity career.

It was certainly a special Saturday, filled with success for Palm Desert high school athletics.

Congratulations to the champions - the Aztecs' boys soccer team and individual wrestlers Beau Mantanona and Daniel Herrera.

