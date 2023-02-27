Aztecs’ athletic program has special weekend winning championships in boys soccer, state wrestling

It was a weekend they'll remember for a long time on Cook Street.

Palm Desert won multiple championships on Saturday, highlighted by the boys soccer team and pair of individual wrestling state titles.

It started with boys soccer.

https://kesq.com/news/2023/02/25/palm-desert-boys-soccer-wins-cif-ss-d5-championship-3-1-over-animo-leadership/

The Aztecs won the CIF-SS D5 title over Animo Leadership, celebrating their first championship in program history in the early evening.

Then in the late evening, it was the wrestling team's turn.

https://kesq.com/news/2023/02/25/beau-mantanona-daniel-herrera-win-state-wrestling-titles-for-pd-in-bakersfield/

Senior star Beau Mantanona (152) and junior heavyweight Daniel Herrera (285) took the top spot on the podium in their respective weight division, bringing back hardware from Bakersfield.

Mantanona earned the 152 title after a heartbreaking, controversial defeat last year in the State final.

There's no doubt that last year's @CIFState controversy fueled @MantanonaBeau. I don't think the kid needed any more motivation but there's no way in hell he was going to lose at state this year. Kid just wanted to eat his pizza in peace.🍕@PDHS_Athletics @USAWrestling pic.twitter.com/gFOB1nxidZ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 28, 2023

The No. 1 ranked 152-pounder in the country cemented his status as such with the victory on Saturday night.

Anthony Mantanona is Dad first, Coach second. He and wife @LisaMantanona are raising 6 kids, all of whom are succeeding the Mantanona way. @MantanonaBeau is latest to earn the spotlight as @CIFState 152 champ but brothers @TroyMantanona1 @mantanona98 and Brock are badass, too. pic.twitter.com/0pFdjxz6gy — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Herrera cruised to his second consecutive State championship and remains unbeaten in his varsity career.

Daniel Herrera

- Undefeated in HS wrestling career

- Back-2-Back 285 @cifstate champ



But he's more happy for teammate @MantanonaBeau than he is himself. Speaks volumes for the big fella they call P-NUT! 🥜@PalmWrestling @Pnut_butter29 @PDHS_Athletics @pdhsofficial @pdhsalumni pic.twitter.com/1Fe1pK1ugy — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 28, 2023

It was certainly a special Saturday, filled with success for Palm Desert high school athletics.

Congratulations to the champions - the Aztecs' boys soccer team and individual wrestlers Beau Mantanona and Daniel Herrera.