Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:03 PM
Published 12:55 PM

Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling fire at unoccupied homes

A Palm Springs firefighter was injured battling a residential fire Monday morning.

The fire happened on 400 Block of Palladium Boulevard near San Rafael and Indian Canyon Drive before 4:40 a.m.

First arriving crew found two unoccupied homes fully engulfed in flames. Officials said these were recently constructed apartments.

"A total of four units were affected, two are a total loss and two have significant damage," Captain Nathan Gunkel.

While one firefighter did suffer a minor injury on the scene, no one else was harmed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Dailyn Simmons

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content