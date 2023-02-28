Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling fire at unoccupied homes

A Palm Springs firefighter was injured battling a residential fire Monday morning.

The fire happened on 400 Block of Palladium Boulevard near San Rafael and Indian Canyon Drive before 4:40 a.m.

First arriving crew found two unoccupied homes fully engulfed in flames. Officials said these were recently constructed apartments.

"A total of four units were affected, two are a total loss and two have significant damage," Captain Nathan Gunkel.

While one firefighter did suffer a minor injury on the scene, no one else was harmed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.